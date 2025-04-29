Adventurer brings record-breaking 446 Mountain Challenge to Burnley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With an estimated 1 in 4 adults in Lancashire* experiencing mental health in their lifetime, Kendal-based adventurer Alex Staniforth has set himself the challenge to climb all 446 mountains in England and Wales in just 50 days to raise vital funds to support young people’s mental health.

Extreme adventurer, mental health advocate, and award-winning charity founder Alex Staniforth is preparing for his most ambitious challenge yet: an epic attempt to climb all 446 mountains in England and Wales in one continuous, self-powered expedition in under 50 days.

Combining Alex’s passion for the great outdoors and his mission to raise awareness around mental health, Alex is aiming to raise at least £100,000 for Mind Over Mountains - a charity he co-founded in 2020, which delivers professionally supported outdoor walking experiences to restore and sustain mental wellbeing.

The funds will allow the charity to expand into Scotland by 2026 and enable 1,000 people to attend guided walks and retreats, combining mountain walking, mindfulness, and one-to-one coaching and counselling.

Alex running on Fleetwith Pike, The Lake District. Photo Credit: Dave MacFarlane.

A Groundbreaking Challenge

Launching on the 16th May 2025, the 446 Challenge marks the 10th anniversary of the 2015 Nepal earthquake, where Alex survived being stranded on Mount Everest while three of his Sherpa teammates tragically lost their lives at Base Camp. The challenge also coincides with Alex’s 30th birthday, a milestone he is determined to mark by taking on his most ambitious adventure yet. The aim of the challenge combines Alex’s passion for the great outdoors with his mission to raise awareness around mental health.

“I want to show that no mountain is insurmountable,” said Alex. “Too many young people, especially young men, struggle to find their way and may never reach life’s milestones. This challenge is my way of creating hope, breaking down stigma, and showing what we can achieve when we keep moving forward.”

The 446 Challenge is unique in scale, speed, and purpose. While adventurer James Forrest previously climbed all 446 summits within a record time of six months while holding down a full-time job, nobody has attempted to summit all 446 ‘Nuttalls’ in the UK (peaks over 610m with at least 15m prominence) in a continuous, human-powered push.

Alex gravel riding on Honister Pass, the Lake District. Photo Credit: Dave MacFarlane.

Alex will run or cycle more than 2,900km with a total ascent of 86,000m – the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest almost ten times. He will travel entirely by foot and bike, supported by a motorhome crew but without vehicle assistance between peaks. Each night, he will sleep in the motorhome before continuing on with his challenge.

The route begins in Dartmoor in Devon, and winds through Somerset, Bristol, and into Wales. Alex will continue through Cheshire and Greater Manchester, before traversing the Pennines from Derbyshire and the Peak District, through the Yorkshire Dales, to Cumbria, Northumberland and the Scottish Borders before looping back to conclude the challenge in the Lake District.

Training and Support

Based in Kendal, near the Lake District, Alex is undertaking intensive training for the challenge, including running across the fells weekly, alongside cycling and strength conditioning. Recent milestones include finishing 2nd in the Grizedale Marathon.

Alex Staniforth, UK Adventurer in training for the 446 Challenge. Photo Credit: Dave MacFarlane.

Several corporate sponsors have already been secured to support the challenge, including Jordan’s Motor Group, Swyft Home, Inov-8, Ellis Brigham, VOOM Nutrition, and COROS. More sponsors are being sought to support the challenge and help raise vital funds for the Mind Over Mountains Charity.

Jessica Thorp of Jordan’s Leisure said; "Mental health impacts so many people in their lives, and at Jordans Leisure, we are proud to support the 446 Challenge. What better way than to get out into the countryside in a motorhome or campervan, backing Alex on this formidable journey. We're thrilled to be part of such an important cause and can't wait to see him take on this incredible challenge!"

How to Get Involved

Individuals can get involved by donating, following the journey online, or joining Alex at selected points along the route. A free app with a live tracking map is available to download on Google and Apple which will also allow supporters to follow Alex’s progress as he travels across the country.

Alex’s full route from Devon to the Lake District can also be found on Komoot.

Businesses and organisations can sponsor the challenge as a major partner or sponsor one of the 446 peaks for £500.

