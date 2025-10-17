Active Cycles supports Friends of Ightenhill Park Festival with bike donations and pedal-powered smoothies

Active Cycles, a community-driven bike shop based in Accrington, has supported the annual Friends of Ightenhill Park Festival with a generous donation of bicycles and its popular Smoothie Bike attraction

Ran by the charity Active Lancashire, Active Cycles rescues disused bikes from landfill and restores them with the support of volunteer mechanics. Bikes are then either sold at an affordable cost from their shop in the Arndale Centre, Accrington, or are donated to local initiatives.

The donation to the popular Burnley festival reflects Active Cycles’ commitment to supporting the local community, promoting safe and affordable travel, and enhancing Lancashire’s green spaces. The festival itself aims to raise funds for park activities and facility maintenance, with over £2000 raised by the volunteer-led group this year.

During the event, Active Cycles’ donated bikes were put on sale to fair go-ers – with the stall being manned by park volunteer Amanda Thornton (and her dad!). Amanda also sits as an Independent Board Member with Active Lancashire and said, “The sweet spot comes when community groups work together - and I am delighted that Ightenhill Park benefits from Active Cycles and vice versa!

“The bikes are donated by local people - for local people, and with Christmas approaching - watch this space for other ways to either donate or purchase bikes for your friends and family”.

Attendees, including the Mayor of Burnley Councillor Paul Reynolds, were also able to make their very own healthy, pedal-powered smoothie thanks to Active Cycles’ Smoothie Bike.

Following the festival, Friends of Ightenhill Park volunteers have continued their partnership with Active Cycles by donating disused bicycles for refurbishment. Once restored, these bikes will be rehomed through local community projects to promote sustainable transport and recycling. The group also plans to host a Bike Amnesty Day, inviting the public to donate unwanted bicycles for restoration and reuse.

Friends of Ightenhill Park is a volunteer-led organisation that meets monthly to improve and maintain park facilities, including the ball court, playground, and community garden. For more information on their work, or to get involved, please click here.

For more information about Active Cycles, visit www.activelancashire.org.uk or email [email protected]