Acorn Recovery Projects celebrate success of National Lottery funded project

The funding has created 15 paid work opportunities for volunteers over three years.

Acorn Recovery Projects are helping build brighter futures for their volunteers, thanks to support from the National Lottery’s ‘Reaching Communities’ fund.

Starting in July 2023, the three-year project will progress 15 volunteers (who were previously Acorn clients) into sustainable paid employment.

Each year will see at least five volunteers move into 12-month paid positions, before supporting them to move onto new roles. All five volunteers from the first round of paid work placements have now moved onto new permanent part-time positions within the recovery community.

Louise Whitworth, Volunteer Co-ordinator from Acorn Recovery Projects, said: “As a service, we’re extremely grateful to the National Lottery for giving us this unique opportunity to make a real difference to people’s lives”.

She continued: “This doesn’t just change their lives; it has a ripple effect. It helps their friends, families and the wider community too. In the first year, these five people helped support over 380 people in recovery”.

Acorn Recovery Projects are part of the Calico Group. They support individuals to break free from addictions and find lifelong recovery through residential rehab centres, community services and supported housing.

In Burnley, they operate a residential rehab treatment centre at Bank Parade.

The second round of paid work placements kicked-off in July this year, with six clients and volunteers being granted a 12-month paid position within the Calico Group.

These part-time positions are located across Lancashire and Manchester, with placements in Spark, Acorn and Delphi.

‘Reaching Communities’ by the National Lottery funds projects and organisations that work to make positive changes in their community.

Louise continued: “We’re grateful to everyone involved for all their hard work. We really value lived experience and understand how much it helps those who are just starting their recovery journey.”

Dean was one of the first five volunteers to gain a paid role in July 2023. He's now had his contract extended and is studying for his Level 3 qualification in counselling.

He said: “Acorn have had a huge positive impact on my life. For the first time in a long time, I’ve got a home a stable future with my family. It has given me the chance to gain my own home for myself and my daughter to live in.”

Following the success of the first year, The National Lottery will be coming over to meet everyone involved in the project to see the effect their funding is having on the community.

To find out more about the project, please contact [email protected]