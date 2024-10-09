Accrington and Rossendale College student wins double gold at International Ju Jitsu Competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Accrington and Rossendale College (ARC) are celebrating the success of one of their students, Libby Whitehead, after she won two gold medals at the UNJJ International Ju Jitsu competition in Otterbach, Germany.

Libby, a 20-year-old BSC Sports Coaching and Development student from Baxenden, has been practising Ju Jitsu since she was four years old.

At the competition, which featured over 300 competitors from 6 different countries, Libby achieved gold in two categories. One of her victories came in the pairs category, which she won alongside her 17-year-old sister, Abbie Whitehead.

Earlier in the year, Libby competed at the British Championships, earning bronze in two categories, which secured her progression to the top-level black belt category.

Libby Whitehead and sister Abbie

Libby said after the competition: “It’s a massive achievement for me to represent my local community on such a big stage. Winning two gold medals, especially alongside my sister Abbie is a moment I will always treasure.”

As Ju Jitsu is a non-funded sport, Libby had to raise funds to compete. With the support of Accrington and Rossendale College, as well as contributions from local sponsors, she was able to secure the finances needed for her trip.

Libby added: “The support from Accrington and Rossendale College means a lot to me, especially as I’m a student here. It’s great to feel appreciated by the college that has been part of my life since I started here in 2020.”

Inspired by her father, a former Great Britain Ju Jitsu representative, Libby has risen to the rank of second dan black belt. In addition to her studies, she works at a sports centre and coaches younger students at her Ju Jitsu club. After completing her degree, she hopes to pursue a career in teaching.

Lisa O’Loughlin, Principal of ARC, said: “Libby’s incredible achievement in winning two gold medals at an international competition is a testament to her hard work, passion, and determination.

“We are thrilled to see her succeed on such a prestigious stage and couldn't be prouder of her accomplishments. Her dedication both in her studies and in Ju Jitsu is truly inspiring, and we are delighted to have supported her journey. Congratulations to Libby on this fantastic success—she is a wonderful ambassador for our college and community.”