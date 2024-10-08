A team dedicated to keeping patients steady on their feet is available in East Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A self-referral service at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust is helping to keep patients safe on their feet, live independently and reduce hospital admissions.

Patients who have been admitted or attended East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust due to a fall or unsteadiness can be seen by the Steady On! Falls Prevention Team. The team of two carry out home assessments to identify what needs to be put in place to support patients with daily living and reduce future hospital admissions.

They look at a range of factors to create a falls prevention plan, including safe, supportive footwear and foot care and helping with medication support.

The team also assess the home environment and lighting, discuss activity and exercise to promote strength and balance and ask the question ‘do you fall?’ to identify any patterns to try and reduce risks.

Joanna Harrison from the Steady On! Team said: “If we can help the patient to settle and stay in their own home, we will. We can support patients with everyday things others may take for granted such as using online banking and a mobile phone and the best thing about the service is that it’s so easy to get in touch. The patient can call direct or give permission to a family member or friend to call on their behalf – anything to avoid going back to hospital.”

The team also provides advice and information on a whole group of services from carers and cleaners, help with claiming benefits and referrals to services such as therapy, podiatry, mental health and social isolation support.

Charlotte Roseberry Riley, Advanced Therapy Assistant from the Steady On! Team, said: “We work with many agencies and services to support individuals, such as Age UK, Carers Link, Progress Lifeline, social prescribing teams and many others that can support patients to live independently.

“We also work with the East Lancashire fire safety team to ensure patients’ properties are safe - they provide free home fire safety checks and provide free smoke alarms and advice around fire safety.”

The team is part of a range of community services provided by East Lancashire Hospitals Trust to help people avoid unnecessary admissions to hospital and receive support in their usual place of residence.

If you want to self-refer yourself to the Steady On! Falls Prevention Team. or someone who has given you permission to do so, call on 01282 805989 and request an assessment.

