A sparkling seasonal treat – families walk in a Winter Wonderland at Burnley College

Christmas has officially arrived in Burnley!

Burnley College’s free family seasonal celebration Winter Wonderland returned for its tenth incredible year - full of snow, sparkles, Santa, sweets, treats, music, market, fairground rides and festive food and drink.

And it’s brought festive cheer to families from Burnley and beyond.

The seasonal spectacle sees the College’s campus transformed into a Winter Wonderland each year.

Santa meets his biggest fans at Winter Wonderland at Burnley College

Families have taken to social media to praise students and staff who all volunteered to make the day the massive success it was.

This year saw a myriad of seasonal attractions for young and old alike. Father Christmas himself even travelled from the North Pole, bringing his elves and spent the whole day on campus, meeting visiting youngsters and giving them an early Christmas gift.

There were sellout performances of the pantomime “Sleeping Beauty” performed by a talented cast of Performing Arts and Dance students.

There were fairytales for little ones in the interactive “Ten Little Christmas Elves” story, too.

Festive Markets at Winter Wonderland at Burnley College

Burnley College’s social media accounts were filled with comments from happy families throughout the region, including:

“Wonderful as always. Thank you Burnley College for your hospitality.” – Emma.

“First time at Winter Wonderland today. There was so much to do. Will be back next year.” – Julie.

“We had a fabulous time today everything was amazing and so much to do. It was very well organised and everyone was so helpful. My five-year-old niece had a fantastic time!” – Angela.

Everyone and their dog enjoyed Winter Wonderland at Burnley College

Burnley College Principal Karen Buchanan said:

“Every year Winter Wonderland is a chance for the people of East Lancashire to enjoy a special day at Burnley College: it’s a highlight of the calendar, keenly anticipated by students, staff and visitors.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who has helped us put on this much-loved event this year.

“We are proud to be at the very heart of the community in Burnley and were touched to see so many happy families here.

“Our tenth Winter Wonderland was a huge success and a very special day thanks to everyone who came along to mark the start of the festive season with us.”