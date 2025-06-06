A new era for Pendle Ladies Choir

After 23 years as musical director of Pendle Ladies Choir, local musician John Garrett has decided to retire and was pleased to announce the current deputy MD, Julie Townson as his successor.

John has spent 23 years directing the choir, and has been instrumental in a number of achievements including competing in festivals all over the UK including the Llangollen International Eisteddfod, the Isle of Man festival of choirs, and the Mrs Sunderland music festival in Huddersfield. Most recently the choir came away with first prize in the Ladies Choir class at the Eskdale Festival in Whitby and was named Lancashire Choir of the Year for 2023. Which led to John being selected as a judge for the 2024 competition, a role he thoroughly enjoyed.

Possibly one of John’s biggest achievements was during the Covid period when he managed to keep the choir singing on a weekly basis, albeit remotely, and when singing together was finally allowed, the choir hadn’t lost a single member.

At his last concert in May, he expressed his thanks to the choir, to accompanist Elizabeth Cockshot for her support and made a special mention of longstanding choir member Betty Willoughby who introduced him to the choir 23 years ago. John will continue to work on a freelance basis, so hopefully will continue to be involved with the choir in some way.

John and the choir at his last concert as MD

A social evening was held to celebrate John’s years of service, and to present him with an engraved crystal tankard and a commemorative photo album. On behalf of the choir he passed over the baton to Julie Townson and wished her well. Julie has been a member of the choir for over8 years and comes with a wealth of experience, she currently conducts the Pendle Youth and Children’s choir and was formerly musical director of Colne Arion male voice choir.

Pendle Ladies choir currently has around 50 active members, but is always open to new recruits. So if you have ever thought about joining a choir have a look at the website voice.org.uk/pendleladieschoir/ which has lots of information and contact details.