41 lovely pics from annual Ightenhill Festival held in Burnley's Ightenhill Park

By Sue Plunkett
Published 27th Aug 2025, 14:59 BST
Glorious sunshine drew crowds to the annual Ightenhill Festival on Bank Holiday Sunday.

Held in Ightenhill Park, the family day boasted a host of attractions including dozens of stalls, selling everything from home-made produce and sweets to crocheted flowers and hand painted pebbles. There were children’s pony rides, a bouncy castle, games, a tombola and plenty of food and drink stalls.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Paul Reynolds and Coun. Gail Barton, were guests of the day, organised by the Friends of Ightenill Park. Here are some photos, taken by friends’ group members, Ida Carmichael and Amanda Thornton, that capture the fun of the day.

