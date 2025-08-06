31 photos from the annual Padiham Duck Race and summer fun day

By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Aug 2025, 15:07 BST
The annual Padiham Duck Race was a great success at the weekend.

The race was the highlight of a day of fun on Saturday which included a funfair, stalls and a tombola, face painting, Punch and Judy show and circus acts. The race was broadcast live on facebook from Padiham Town Hall and the lead presenter was well known film maker Kev Furber and his co presenters were the Mayor of Padiham Alun Lewis and Charlotte Steels of Culture Burnley.

The popular event is now known affectionately as the ‘world famous’ duck race and one of the highlights in the town’s calendar of events.

