Community owned Pendle pub to host second charity ball

A community-owned, family-run village pub is hosting a spring ball to raise funds for a good cause.

Tickets for Roughlee’s The Bay Horse Inn Spring Ball at 7-30 pm next Friday (April 26th) cost £20 each and this includes a hot and cold buffet and live music.

The event will be the second charity ball organised by the village’s Chris and Adrienne Swarbrick, who in October, 2017 signed the lease to run the inn as their business.

Adrienne worked as a nurse for 38 years before taking early retirement, and the couple's sons Joe and Jack, held an autumn ball to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice.

But this time they are choosing to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation as a cause close to their hearts following the loss of a family friend to cancer, who had been treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.

The Swarbricks are also among 42 villagers, who stepped in to raise almost half a million pounds to purchase the inn when a kitchen fire forced its closure in autumn, 2016 and it became the target for a residential development.

Adrienne said: “Our autumn ball was a huge success and we’re hoping our spring ball will be just as successful if not more so.”

Dress code for the ball is smart with optional black tie. Tickets are available from the inn and can be reserved by ringing 01282 699023.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which provides all local radiotherapy treatment as well as other sepcialised care, but also at another eight local cancer units, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services that are beyond limited NHS resources.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

Photo: Open invitation, the Bay Horse Inn’s Joe (left) and Jack, who are

hosting a spring ball to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation