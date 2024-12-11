WHN Solicitors strengthens leadership team with three senior promotions

North West law firm Woodcocks Haworth and Nuttall (WHN) Solicitors has made three senior promotions as part of its continued growth across the North West.

Paul Matthews, who joined WHN in 2016 and heads the firm’s corporate and commercial team, has been made director. Commercial property specialist Eleanor Longworth has been appointed to associate director and Katie Wright, who joined WHN in 2019, is now head of the civil litigation team.

Paul has over 25 years’ experience in business law and joined WHN solicitors in 2016. He specialises in corporate and commercial transactions, including company and business sales, acquisitions and management buyouts.

His new role will include a greater focus on the strategic growth and development of the firm.

Pictured left to right : Julie Sutherland, business development and marketing lead, with Eleanor Longworth, Paul Matthews, Katie Wright and CEO Michael Shroot.

Eleanor, who joined WHN in 2012, has extensive experience across a wide range of a wide range of commercial property litigation matters, including dilapidations, possessions, insolvency-related disputes, arrears recovery and lease renewals. Eleanor is also an expert in long leasehold dispute resolution and supports clients across the UK.

Based at the firm’s Clitheroe office, Katie’s main area of expertise is civil litigation, including contentious probate. Her litigation experience includes personal injury claims, possession matters, settlement agreements, contractual disputes and debt recovery.

Michael Shroot, CEO of WHN Solicitors, said: “At WHN, building lasting, quality relationships with our clients and the business community is at the heart of what we do. Supporting career progression within the firm is crucial to this and empowers our team to develop these important connections over the long-term.

“Paul has consistently showcased exceptional legal expertise and a strong dedication to client relationships. Eleanor and Katie’s commitment to developing their specialisms and supporting both the WHN teams in which they work and our clients, has been deservedly recognised with promotion.

“These three promotions will help further strengthen our core values and those long-term relationships, helping us to continue delivering exceptional service to our clients.”

Paul was recently listed as a recommended lawyer in the 2025 edition of Legal 500, a leading guide to lawyers in the UK. He was also recognised for corporate mergers and acquisitions work in the SME/owner managed business category of Chambers and Partners 2025 legal guide.

Eleanor was also featured in WHN’s listing in both the 2025 edition of Legal 500 and the Chambers and Partners 2025 guide.