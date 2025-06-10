What More promote long-serving employee to Production Operations Manager

What More UK, the Lancashire housewares manufacturer, and owner of the well-known brands Wham and BetterWare, is proud to announce the promotion of Matt Hand to the position of Production Operations Manager. Having dedicated 24 years to the company, Matt's commitment and expertise have been instrumental in driving the success of various departments within the company.

Starting his journey as a machine operator, Matt joined What More UK through the recommendation of colleagues who recognised his potential. Over the years, he has worked diligently across the plastics department, steadily advancing through various roles. His hands-on experience and commitment to learning paved the way for him to become a production supervisor, where he practices his skills in machinery operation and production planning.

In his new role as Production Operations Manager, Matt will oversee both the plastics and bakeware production lines. Transitioning to the bakeware division has presented unique challenges, as it involves different machines and tooling; however, Matt's ability to adapt and focus on process efficiency has already begun to bring impressive results.

Reflecting on his journey, Matt said: "I love the people here; every day is different, and I never get bored. There are many individuals who have been with the company for a long time, which speaks volumes about our work environment. If you're willing to put the work in, there is a lot of opportunity here."

As Matt steps into this leadership role, he remains committed to fostering growth within the bakeware side of the business and improving overall operational efficiency. With his wealth of experience and passion for continuous improvement, he is in the right place to make a significant impact on What More UK's future as he celebrates 25 years next year.

What More UK manufacture metal and plastic housewares of all kinds, from around the sink items to garden, garage and officewares. What More is a proud member of Made in Britain and they export UK branded goods to 75 countries around the world, in addition to every major UK supermarket and another 1600 independent retailers.