"We're overwhelmed": Salon run by Burnley mother-daughter duo claims Lancashire Retail Business Awards win

An outstanding Burnley hair salon run by a dynamic mother-daughter duo has been named the Best Burnley Business at the Lancashire Retail Business Awards in Preston.



Earning the well-deserved recognition in what is the company's 10th year of business, Escape hair salon on Briercliffe Road scooped the award at the ceremony at Ribby Hall Village earlier this month, delighting Alison and Ella Burns, the ladies behind the salon's growing success.

The salon's hard-earned award.

Part of England's Business Awards, the Lancashire Retail Business Awards win for the Burns businesswomen was not all down to pure votes either: every nominated business was mystery shopped and visited by awards representatives who were very impressed by Escape indeed.

"We are very proud," said Alison, who has been in the hairdressing business for 18 years. "A couple of weeks ago we found out that we had been nominated by a mystery shopper for the England Business Awards. We then asked our loyal clients, friends, and family to vote for us and - feeling very nervous and excited - [went to the award ceremony where] we won the Best Business for Burnley Award.

"We are overwhelmed and so happy to be recognised in our industry," she added, having overcome troubled times in the past and battled through back pain and even an operation two years ago. During that time, Ella left academia to take the reigns at the salon for seven months while her mother recovered and has since gone on to accrue six years' experience.

"We can't forget the loyalty from our clients," said Alison. "Here’s to many more years."