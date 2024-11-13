Viva PR achieves prestigious Good Business Charter accreditation

By Lisa EganWoodhouse
Contributor
Published 13th Nov 2024, 10:47 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 11:44 GMT
Viva PR has been recognised for its commitment to responsible business practices, after achieving the prestigious Good Business Charter (GBC) accreditation.

The GBC accreditation highlights Viva PR’s dedication to meeting the highest standards in employee welfare, diversity, environmental responsibility, and ethical business practices — principles that form the bedrock of its work and client relationships.

This achievement places Viva PR among a select group of businesses nationwide that demonstrate commitment to the ten components outlined by the Good Business Charter, which include fair wages, respect for work-life balance, accountability, and environmental responsibility.

Jenny Herrera, CEO of the Good Business Charter, raised the company. She said: “Viva PR’s commitment to responsible business reflects the values we champion at the Good Business Charter.

The team at Viva PRThe team at Viva PR
“It is great to learn of their proactive approach to fostering a sustainable, inclusive environment that genuinely values its people.

“This accreditation celebrates Viva PR's leadership in driving positive change for both people and the planet."

This accreditation underscores Viva PR’s dedication to upholding practices that benefit not only its team but also the wider community, with responsible business principles at the heart of every client engagement.

Lisa Egan-Woodhouse, Director at Viva, said: “With over two decades of delivering impactful, results-driven campaigns, Viva PR has built a reputation for trust, creativity, and dedication to impact through communications.

“We are proud to achieve the Good Business Charter, which reaffirms to our clients and community that Viva PR is a company they can trust to uphold integrity, responsibility, and respect.”

