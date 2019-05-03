Virgin Atlantic offer Northern musical talent once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform at legendary Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles

Virgin Atlantic and former Oasis bass player Andy Bell are on the lookout for "fresh Northern talent" to perform at the gig of a lifetime at the iconic Roxy in Los Angeles to mark the company's inaugural flight from Manchester to LA.

With music playing an integral part in both cities' histories, Virgin Atlantic have launched a search for a undiscovered band or musician to fly to the city of angels and perform at The Roxy Theatre on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood - about as quintessential a rock-star experience as you can imagine.

The Manchester to LA route will open later this month.

Having played host to countless musical geniuses over the years, The Roxy has seen the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Bob Marley, and The Ramones all perform within its walls, and with entries now open to Virgin's competition, a new name will soon be added to that list come May 26th.

“Virgin Atlantic’s 'Headline the Roxy' is the ultimate chance for someone to make their big break and have the experience of a lifetime in LA," said former Oasis bass player and co-frontman of alternative legends, Ride. "There’s so much musical talent coming from the north – I’m looking forward to seeing the entries and heading across the Atlantic with the winner.”

Entrants will be shortlisted by an expert panel including Andy himself as well as Virgin Records Managing Director, Clive Cawley. In order to be crowned winner, the finalists will then perform live in front of the judging panel at Manchester Airport with the winning band or artist then heading to LA on the inaugural flight in Upper Class before a one-night-only performance.

“Manchester and LA have long shared a great love for music, with each city claiming home to legendary bands and icons," said Virgin Atlantic's Juha Jarvinen. "We’re delighted to be able to give the North’s next big thing the opportunity to perform at The Roxy and let their music career take flight, as we celebrate yet another link between the two great cities with the launch of regular Virgin Atlantic flights between Manchester and Los Angeles this May.”

Virgin Atlantic will fly three times a week from Manchester to LA from Sunday 26th May. For more info, head to https://m.emails.virginatlantic.com/webApp/PAPP46.