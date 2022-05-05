VEKA scores hat-trick of nominations at Burnley Business Awards 2022

The globally renowned uPVC systems company will be competing in the Manufacturing Excellence, Large Business of the Year, and Employer of the Year categories when the prestigious ceremony returns to Towneley Hall on June 30.

VEKA’s history is woven into the fabric of Burnley having been located in Rossendale Road now for almost four decades.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The VEKA site in Rossendale Road, Burnley.

During that time, the organisation has forged strong links across the community, working closely with schools and colleges, and partnering with Burnley Football Club on numerous

initiatives.

Despite being one of Burnley’s biggest employers – with 88% of all staff having a local postcode – VEKA has never lost sight of the family values that remain at the core of its

business.

Managing Director Neil Evans, who was recently appointed chair of Burnley Bondholders, said being nominated for three awards was a huge honour, and testament to the dedication, resilience and professionalism staff had shown during a difficult two years.

"The Burnley Business Awards is always one of the great nights in the social calendar. But this year will carry even more significance, coming on the back of a tough two years that

have reshaped the business landscape.

“Innovation is always at the heart of everything we do at VEKA, and the pandemic has seen us evolve and adapt to new ways of working, which will see the business continue to flourish

as we navigate these testing times.

"This would not have been possible without our staff who have risen to each challenge admirably. The Burney Business Awards is the perfect opportunity for us to recognise their efforts, and to also share the room with all business, large and small, that make this town such a wonderful place to be a part of.”

VEKA, which is sponsoring this year’s champagne reception, is no stranger to winning Burnley Business Awards, having scooped Young Employee of the Year, Employer of the Year, and Business of the Year in recent years.

Heather Talbot, from Burnley Business Awards, said: “As we expected, nomination levels were high after a three-year break and judges were incredibly impressed at the quality of

applications.