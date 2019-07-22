Vacant: Burnley has worst proportion of empty homes in Lancashire and fourth-worst in the UK

According to new figures, Burnley has the highest proportion of vacant homes in Lancashire and the fourth-worst in the country with almost 24 in every 1,000 houses without an occupant.

As per the Admiral Group's findings following the submission of freedom of information requests to local councils, some 10,181 of the quarter-of-a-million vacant properties in the UK are located in Lancashire. Nationally, there are more than 278,000 houses which have sat empty for over six months.

And in the county, Burnley has the highest proportion of vacant homes with 23.9 in every 1,000 houses empty for at least the past six months, placing it fourth nationally behind the City of London, Copeland, and Barrow-in-Furness.

Burnley's neighbouring council Pendle ranks second in Lancashire with 21.5 in every 1,000 homes empty, with Blackpool 20.9 in 1,000) third. Demonstrating that the issue is far more long-term as well, 57 properties in Burnley have laid empty for over 10 years, with the combined value of such houses sitting at an estimated £9,973,228.