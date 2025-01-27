Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A high street store faces the axe in what could be a blow to Burnley and Clitheroe town centres.

WH Smith is in talks to sell its all of its stores, including in Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Burnley, and Castle Street, Clitheroe, after more than 230 years in business. The Burnley shop’s demise follows other losses to the town centre in recent years, including retailing giant Wilko and fourth-generation bakery Oddie’s.

The move has also led to further uncertainty over the future of Burnley Post Office, which is located inside the WH Smith store. Last November, the Post Office announced a review of its 115 branches, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

WH Smith released a statement confirming it was "exploring potential strategic options for this profitable and cash generative part of the Group, including a possible sale.

Drone view of Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"Over the past decade, WH Smith has become a focused global travel retailer.

"The Group's Travel business has over 1,200 stores across 32 countries, and three-quarters of the Group's revenue and 85% of its trading profit comes from the Travel business.

"There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached, and further updates will be provided as and when appropriate."

The firm was established in 1792, with Henry Walton Smith and his wife Anna opening the first shop in Little Grosvenor Street, London. A few decades later, the company opened the first ever travel retail store in London’s Euston station in 1848. The retail chain also operates in UK airports, and announced plans in 2007 to open Post Offices in 71 high street stores.