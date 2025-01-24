Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Storm Eowyn rages, understand your employees' rights 🌬️

Storm Eowyn has brought rare red weather warnings as 100mph gusts batter Northern Ireland, Scotland and coastal areas

Severe travel disruption is expected with flights, ferry crossings and public transport facing cancellations.

715,000 homes and businesses have been left without power in the Republic of Ireland

Understand your employees' rights during storms, and your options for remote work or unpaid leave

Employers must ensure health and safety during extreme weather events

Storm Eowyn is wreaking havoc across parts of the UK, with rare red weather warnings in effect indicating a serious danger to life.

The most severe disruption is expected in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland, where coastal areas are bracing for gusts of up to 100mph.

In the Republic of Ireland, the storm has already recorded a record-breaking gust of 114mph at Mace Head, leaving 715,000 homes and businesses without power.

With millions being urged to stay home due to the dangerous conditions, widespread travel disruption is anticipated, and some flights and ferry crossings have already been cancelled.

But what does this mean for employees? Are you entitled to take time off work if a severe storm disrupts your ability to attend your place of work? Here’s a breakdown of your rights in such situations.

Can I refuse to work during a red weather warning?

A red weather warning is the most serious alert issued by the UK’s Met Office, signifying a high likelihood of severe disruption and risk to life.

While such warnings are an official recommendation to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary, they do not automatically entitle employees to time off work.

But employers are legally required to ensure the health and safety of their staff, which may include assessing whether it is safe to travel or work during extreme weather events.

If your workplace or commute poses a significant risk to your safety during a storm, you should discuss this with your employer. Many companies have policies in place for extreme weather, particularly if red weather warnings are issued.

What if I can’t get to work?

Storms like Eowyn can cause severe travel disruptions, including road closures, cancelled public transport, and unsafe driving conditions.

If you are unable to travel to work due to these issues, your employer may ask you to take annual leave, work remotely or make up the hours at a later date.

While there is no automatic right to paid leave due to weather-related travel disruptions, some employers may be flexible in these circumstances.

It is worth checking your contract or employee handbook to see if your company has a specific policy for adverse weather.

Can I work from home during storms?

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, remote working has become a viable option for many employees.

If the storm prevents you from safely traveling to your workplace, and you have the means to work from home, this could be a practical solution. Speak with your employer to arrange remote work if possible.

For jobs that cannot be done remotely, such as those in manufacturing, retail or healthcare, employers will need to consider alternative arrangements, including adjusting shift patterns or temporarily closing the workplace if it is unsafe.

What are my rights if my workplace closes?

If your workplace is forced to close due to dangerous conditions or power outages, your employer is still required to pay you, provided you were ready and available to work.

In this case, the disruption is beyond your control, and withholding pay would likely be considered unfair.

But some employers may ask staff to take unpaid leave or use holiday entitlement if the closure is prolonged. Check your contract for any clauses relating to such situations.

What if I need to stay home for family reasons?

Extreme weather can also disrupt childcare arrangements, with schools and nurseries often closing during red weather warnings.

If you need to stay home to look after your children or dependents, you have the right to take unpaid time off in emergencies. But this is typically limited to a day or two, giving you time to arrange alternative care.

While storms like Eowyn can cause significant challenges, understanding your rights and communicating clearly with your employer can help you navigate disruptions safely and effectively.

