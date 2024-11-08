Two local businesses back 'One Woman At A Time' with critical IT donation

Two Lancashire businesses are hoping to make a major impact on a global scale as their support for a Kenyan women’s charity gathers pace.

Back in October, Celia Gaze, owner of The Wellbeing Farm in Edgworth, took part in a once-in-a-lifetime 67km trek along Spain’s Camino de Santiago trail to raise vital support for One Woman At A Time, a charity that empowers women in Kenya.

Now, Celia has partnered with Padiham-based IT recycling specialists Rapid IT to “wipe”, clean, recondition and refurbish, a wide range of technical equipment which will soon head out to a school in Ortum (Kenya) to help them set up a resource centre within the school grounds.

In addition to various tablets and mobiles from The Wellbeing Farm, eight laptops donated by Rapid IT will now allow the first crucial steps in helping the school to go digital, providing a critical resource for children and adults to access online education.

Pic l-r: Jack Bannister (Rapid IT), Jean Anderson (One Woman At A Time), Victor Giannandrea (business mentor), Celia Gaze (The Wellbeing Farm), Chris Stevenson (Rapid IT).

Speaking about the campaign and the charity, Celia said;

‘I am absolutely delighted that we’ve been able to partner with a local company here in our county of Lancashire to make this happen in a country almost 6,000 miles away but with a cause so close to our hearts .

‘Like us, Rapid IT are purpose-driven and their skills will now make an absolute world of difference to this charity, this school and these wonderful women and girls.’

One Woman At A Time is a UK-based charity dedicated to supporting women in Kenya by providing resources for education, healthcare, and vocational training.

Through these initiatives, the charity empowers women to overcome cultural, financial, and social obstacles, giving them the tools to build independent and successful lives.

Jean Anderson, founder of One Woman At A Time said;

‘We believe that with the right support, every woman has the power to define her future, embrace who she truly is, and create change not just for herself but for her entire community. Through education, healthcare, and emotional support, we aim to empower women to take control of their lives, one step at a time.

‘By working together, with businesses like The Wellbeing Farm and Rapid iT we can create a world where women have choices. I cannot thank them enough and look forward to seeing the equipment arrive at the school when we visit them later this month.’

Rapid IT’s Reece Lawrence concludes;

‘Our working culture revolves around positive impact within the world because we passionately believe that by working with forward-thinking businesses like The Wellbeing farm we can create huge changes and opportunities both locally and globally.

‘When Celia told us about One Woman At A Time we were all incredibly impressed by what the charity is doing and striving to achieve and we hope that by working together we can be part of a bright future for everyone involved.’