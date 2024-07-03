Trevor Dawson charity golf day at Clitheroe Golf Club raises money for Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone
Clitheroe Golf Club hosted the annual Trevor Dawson Charity Golf Day again, which this year raised funds for the Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone.
The overall winners were The Cardboard Box Company, with second place taken by Farley’s Solicitors and third place Dobson and Beaumont.
A magnificent £6,500 was raised for the charity.
Caroline James, managing directorTrevor Dawson, said: “We were delighted to host our Golf Day once again at Clitheroe Golf Club in aid of Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone with the added bonus of no rain.”
