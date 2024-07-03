Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clitheroe Golf Club hosted the annual Trevor Dawson Charity Golf Day again, which this year raised funds for the Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone.

The overall winners were The Cardboard Box Company, with second place taken by Farley’s Solicitors and third place Dobson and Beaumont.

A magnificent £6,500 was raised for the charity.