Nigel Gordon, Ultraframe technical manager, explained the company’s longstanding support of and investment into apprentices within the research and development department.

He said: “Apprentices have been a key part of the R and D team here at Ultraframe for many years now. It is something that I am passionate about as I believe that they bring a new energy into the team, while learning on the job and developing skills that simply could not be taught in college alone.

“We currently have five apprentices within R and D, along with one previous apprentice who is now a fully qualified product designer.

Clitheroe-based Ultraframe

“The overall degree-level apprenticeship takes five years, with our apprentices spending four days per week here at Ultraframe, and one day per week at college.

“On the days they are at Ultraframe, they are involved in every aspect of R and D life and basically learning everything that they need to take a product from concept design, right through to production and sale.

“The experience they gain along this journey is vast, ranging from going into the field conducting research for the development of new products or for enhancing existing ones, liaising with suppliers, learning all about the Ultraframe business and how each department works, and gaining huge amounts of practical experience.

“This might include being involved in trials in the R and D lab, gaining hands-on experience in the workshop, and assisting with the creation and testing of prototypes amongst other things. Our apprentices also gain additional experience from a variety of training courses that allow them to develop skills in things such as injection moulding, milling, and turning.

“For us as a business, it is fantastic to see these young people grow in both their confidence and their knowledge, and by the time they have completed their apprenticeship, they are a fantastic asset to the business thanks to their ‘real’ experience of working on the job and learning all the intricate details of our product range. ”

