News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Topping up the talent pool with apprentices at Clitheroe-based Ultraframe

Ribble Valley company Ultraframe is a strong believer that apprentices are a fantastic way to bring such new ideas and energy into the business, while also investing in the future of the business.

By Dominic Collis
Published 10th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

Nigel Gordon, Ultraframe technical manager, explained the company’s longstanding support of and investment into apprentices within the research and development department.

He said: “Apprentices have been a key part of the R and D team here at Ultraframe for many years now. It is something that I am passionate about as I believe that they bring a new energy into the team, while learning on the job and developing skills that simply could not be taught in college alone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We currently have five apprentices within R and D, along with one previous apprentice who is now a fully qualified product designer.

Clitheroe-based UltraframeClitheroe-based Ultraframe
Clitheroe-based Ultraframe
Most Popular

“The overall degree-level apprenticeship takes five years, with our apprentices spending four days per week here at Ultraframe, and one day per week at college.

“On the days they are at Ultraframe, they are involved in every aspect of R and D life and basically learning everything that they need to take a product from concept design, right through to production and sale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The experience they gain along this journey is vast, ranging from going into the field conducting research for the development of new products or for enhancing existing ones, liaising with suppliers, learning all about the Ultraframe business and how each department works, and gaining huge amounts of practical experience.

“This might include being involved in trials in the R and D lab, gaining hands-on experience in the workshop, and assisting with the creation and testing of prototypes amongst other things. Our apprentices also gain additional experience from a variety of training courses that allow them to develop skills in things such as injection moulding, milling, and turning.

Read More
Cliviger's new milestone marker for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and King Charles’s ...

“For us as a business, it is fantastic to see these young people grow in both their confidence and their knowledge, and by the time they have completed their apprenticeship, they are a fantastic asset to the business thanks to their ‘real’ experience of working on the job and learning all the intricate details of our product range. ”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To find out more about apprenticeships at Ultraframe visit https://www.ultraframe-conservatories.co.uk/jobs

Related topics:Clitheroe