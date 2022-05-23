Mantle Packaging Machinery Ltd, which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary, was named as a finalist earlier this year and on the night the company was announced as the winner of the Judges' Award, a fitting finale for directors Ken and Christine Mantle who are retiring.

The awards, held at Liverpool’sTitanic Hotel, celebrated family businesses of all sizes and sectors covering Cheshire, Cumbria, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside.

Hosting the evening were awards founders, Sue Howorth and Dave Clarkson and food writer Nigel Barden.

Mantle Packaging staff pictured after receiving the judge's award at the North West Family Business Awards. left to right Daniel Sieczkowski, Olivia Mantle, Dillan Brooks, Nathan Fraine, Nathan Ball, Daniel Musgrove, Ken Mantle, Christine Mantle, Philippa Mantle-Bowden, Laura Sieczkowski, and a NWFBA judge.

Laura Sieczkowski, Managing Director of Mantle Packaging, said, “We are absolutely delighted as a family and for my parents to receive that recognition just as they retire is the best feeling ever.”

Mantle Packaging are manufacturers of food packaging machinery and distributors of food packaging for supermarkets, bakeries, butchers, delicatessens and many other food preparation businesses throughout the UK and globally.