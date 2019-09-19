Top Barrowford car apprentice Bradley is motoring after college award

An apprentice from Barrowford was selected for the top award at Blackburn College’s 24th Further Education Star Awards.



Bradley Ford (18) who is studying an apprenticeship in Motor Vehicles at Blackburn College picked up The Principal’s Award on the evening.

The apprentice, who is working at Simpsons SKODA in Colne, is in the process of completing his Motor Vehicle Parts apprenticeship.

Bradley, a former Fishermore High School pupil from Barrowford, said: “I’m really pleased that I’ve won the Principal’s Award. I wasn’t expecting it but I feel so happy with all the hard work that I have put in.

“My employer has really supported me through the apprenticeship programme. They have helped me out when I have been stuck in situations.

“I’ve really enjoyed my apprenticeship and I’m looking forward to staying with Simpsons SKODA to develop my career further.”

Bradley’s tutors nominated him for the award saying:

“When Bradley started his apprenticeship he was completely new to this industry. Bradley has progressed well over the past nine months and is on target to complete his apprenticeship way ahead of his target date.

“Bradley has taken this acquired knowledge and applied it to his work at SKODA. This has been evident through observations of performance I have conducted with him."

Bradley has applied himself so well to his apprenticeship that SKODA UK has recognised this and invited him to join its national training programme which will work alongside his apprenticeship.

He was presented with his award by Blackburn College principal Dr Fazal Dad.