Thorne Fire & Security moves to Burnley to support continued growth

Leading fire and security specialists Thorne Fire & Security have officially moved into new, larger premises in Burnley, marking a significant step in the company’s continued growth.

Previously based on the Lomeshaye Industrial Estate, Brierfield, the business had far outgrown its existing site and had been searching for some time to find the right location to support its expansion.

The move to Holme Road in Burnley provides much-needed space for operations, storage, and customer engagement – and places the company in a highly visible location, just off the roundabout next to Clearly Interiors and a short distance from Crow Wood, one of Thorne’s major clients.

The Thorne Fire & Security team celebrating their expansion to new Burnley premises.

Owner Hadrian Thorne said: “Our team has grown, our projects have become more complex, and the demand for our services continues to rise. We knew we needed a space that reflected where we are now as a business and where we want to go. This new premises ticks every box; it gives us the room to grow, the ability to hold stock and equipment on-site, and a professional environment where we can welcome clients.”

The Burnley base will also include a dedicated demonstration room, allowing the company to showcase new technology and system developments to prospective and existing clients.

“This is about more than just space; it’s about creating an experience. We want to show our clients the latest in security and fire safety innovation, and this move gives us the platform to do just that.”

The company, which provides a range of solutions including CCTV, fire detection systems, access control and intruder alarms, continues to serve clients across Lancashire and beyond.