This new series of digital skills courses is on offer to Lancashire businesses for 19s and over

Adults aged 19 and over in Lancashire can now access a new range of free digital training aimed at giving people the opportunity to build in-demand sector specific skills and fast-track to an interview with a local employer for an identified job.

The Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub, which supports the work of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership and Lancashire's Local Authorities, has announced that phase three of its successful Skills Bootcamps, developed in collaboration with local employers and training providers, are now open for applications.

The flexible 16-week courses cover a number of skills which are in most demand by the county’s businesses. These include digital marketing, cyber security, software engineering and coding, data analytics, digital project management and ElecTech (electronic engineering including sensors, hardware cyber security and power electronics).

Alison Robinson, LEP director and chairman of the Lancashire Skills and Employment Advisory Panel

The Skills Bootcamps have been designed to fast-track people into new careers or help them to get ahead in their current career.

They are being delivered with funding secured from the Department for Education as part of the Government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, helping everyone gain skills for life. They are open to all adults over 19, whether they are in full time employment, self-employed, recently unemployed or returning to work after a break.

Employers can also put forward employees to attend a Skills Bootcamp to gain skills needed by the business in new higher level roles and will be asked to contribute a small fee - 10 per cent (if they have less than 250 employees) and 30 per cent (if they have more than 250 employees).

Alison Robinson, LEP director and chairman of the Lancashire Skills and Employment Advisory Panel, said “It’s no secret that we need more people in Lancashire with digital skills such as software development or cyber security. The Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub is on a mission to drive up the skills that people need to gain sustainable employment, which is why we’re delighted to launch wave three of the Skills Bootcamps.

“We recognise the need to support employers in establishing the skilled workforce they need to fill their hard-to-fill vacancies and grow their talent pool.

"We’re ensuring that the training providers work very closely with local employers to ensure that these Skills Bootcamps will deliver the technical skills that Lancashire-based businesses need to build and grow now and for the future whilst also providing fantastic opportunities for residents.”

So far across previous programmes, the Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub’s Skills Bootcamps have been attended by over 300 people and helped many secure new roles.