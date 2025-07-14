These are the five Burnley, Pendle, and Ribble Valley pubs named in The Telegraph's top 500 in England

By Laura Longworth
Published 14th Jul 2025, 16:10 BST
Burnley, Pendle, and the Ribble Valley have some of England’s best boozers.

We might be biased towards East Lancashire, but it’s not just us who thinks so. The Telegraph agrees with us, having named five of the area’s pub in its top 500 pubs nationally, all chosen for “their charming character, welcoming staff, rich history and award-winning beer”.

Listed in no particular order, see our photo gallery to find out which venues made the cut:

The Admiral Lord Rodney in Mill Green, Colne.

1. The Admiral Lord Rodney, Colne

The Admiral Lord Rodney in Mill Green, Colne. Photo: Google Maps

The Swan with Two Necks in Main Street, Pendleton.

2. The Swan with Two Necks

The Swan with Two Necks in Main Street, Pendleton. Photo: Google Maps

The Crooked Billet in Smith Street, Worsthorne.

3. Crooked Billet

The Crooked Billet in Smith Street, Worsthorne. Photo: Google Maps

The New Inn, Parson Lane, Clitheroe.

4. The New Inn

The New Inn, Parson Lane, Clitheroe. Photo: Google Maps

