The University of Central Lancashire is collaborating on research and student-led projects with a high-flying Burnley aerospace company.

Global aerospace manufacturer Safran Nacelles and the university are embarking on a unique collaboration, aiming to develop skills and provide bespoke training and degree apprenticeship courses.

The duo also want to utilise the expertise of the university’s academics and PhD students. A possible project would look at using geothermally heated mine water as a gas replacement and undertaking audits on waste, the capture and use of water, and heat recovery.

Talks have also taken place to discuss the potential of the large base in Burnley becoming the demonstrator site for the University’s Exo-skeleton project.

Martin Blunt, head of the Enterprise and Engagement Unit at the University of Central Lancashire, said: “We’re excited and delighted to be collaborating with such a globally recognised aerospace manufacturer as Safran.

“The working relationship has such potential as there are so many different directions we can head in to help one another continue to be successful.

“We’ve already highlighted opportunities for student placements, skills’ boot camps, energy management and carbon reduction training, alongside specific student enterprise projects. Many academics and PhD students are also interested in developing connections and working collaboratively, especially in exoskeletons and low carbon areas.”

Safran Nacelles is a world leader in aircraft nacelles and is active in after-market services. The Burnley site is critical in manufacturing for Safran Nacelles, alongside its sister sites in Le Havre (France) and Casablanca (Morocco), boasting world-class facilities with three main specialisms: composites, sheet metal components, and assembly.

Tom Wormleighton, managing director of Safran Nacelles in Burnley, said: “This is an exciting partnership between two major organisations in the region. Innovation is deeply ingrained in our DNA, and our collaboration with the UCLan will not only benefit us but also ensure that we both stay at the forefront of engineering and manufacturing excellence. We are particularly excited about the potential to support our strategic aims of decarbonising aerospace and digital transformation through this partnership.