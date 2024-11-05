The Coffee House to create 10 new jobs when it opens in Burnley town centre's Fleet Walk
The Coffee House was founded in 2011 by brothers Chris and Stephen Shelmerdine in the village of Lymm, Cheshire, and they hope to open their new branch in Fleet Walk on Saturday, November 30th.
Work is well underway at the unit that formerly housed Costa Coffee, which closed in September, after trading in the town for around a decade. The new business has its own roast house in Warrington, where it also bakes cakes that are delivered fresh daily to every store.
Chris said: “We want to redefine the coffee experience on forgotten high streets. Every location we open is about supporting the local area and creating a space where people can eat, drink, relax, and connect. We’re excited to bring that to Burnley at the end of November.”