The Coffee House to create 10 new jobs when it opens in Burnley town centre's Fleet Walk

By Sue Plunkett
Published 5th Nov 2024, 15:56 BST
A new coffee shop, that is due to open in Burnley town centre at the end of the month, will create 10 new jobs, with more vacancies to fill.

The Coffee House was founded in 2011 by brothers Chris and Stephen Shelmerdine in the village of Lymm, Cheshire, and they hope to open their new branch in Fleet Walk on Saturday, November 30th.

placeholder image
Read More
Burnley Nightlife: 46 pics from the weekend including The Big Window and The Par...

Work is well underway at the unit that formerly housed Costa Coffee, which closed in September, after trading in the town for around a decade. The new business has its own roast house in Warrington, where it also bakes cakes that are delivered fresh daily to every store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Coffee House will create 10 new jobs when it opens in Burnley town centre's Fleet Walkplaceholder image
The Coffee House will create 10 new jobs when it opens in Burnley town centre's Fleet Walk

Chris said: “We want to redefine the coffee experience on forgotten high streets. Every location we open is about supporting the local area and creating a space where people can eat, drink, relax, and connect. We’re excited to bring that to Burnley at the end of November.”

Related topics:BurnleyCosta CoffeeWorkWarrington
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice