Talented primary school writers shine in Burnley writing competition

Two children from a Burnley primary school have been named runners-up in a leading writing competition, praised for their brilliant stories about making the world a better place for the Explore Learning Writers' Awards.

Reedley Primary School students Ashalina (11), who wrote about saving the world's oceans, and Eesa (seven), who wrote about how there should be less smoking in the world, both wrote excellent pieces, earning their places as runners-up in the competition, which was open to all primary schools in Burnley.

Collecting their certificates over half-term, the two budding writers also played a story-creating game in which a dice was used to generate ideas, read riddles, and solved clues to win prizes. Parents also attended the awards ceremony, with Ashalina reading her story to the audience.

Eesa said that he enjoyed playing the games and was very proud to be a runner up, while Ashalina said she tried her very best with story and couldn't believe that she was a runner up in the competition.