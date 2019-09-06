Take a look around: Secluded Victorian mansion with rustic kitchen and three living rooms yours for £650,000
A five-bed Victorian home with its own secluded driveway, double garage, and three reception rooms - two of which have their own fireplaces. Add to that a rustic kitchen and a master bedroom with an en suite boasting a Jacuzzi-style bath tub. This house is as good as it gets...
On the market for £650,000 with Express Estate Agency, this property is well worth checking out. Take a look around...