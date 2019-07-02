Take a look around: Brand-new Preston super-home with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three living rooms
The idea of a brand-new home is enticing: the prospect of making it truly yours is something everyone looks for in a house.
True-to-form, this immaculate property - named Stirling House - is on the market for a shade under £800,000, and is well worth taking a look around...
The property's living room offers a huge space to make your own.
other
The gorgeous kitchen has oak units and central island breakfast bar with black granite surfaces.
other
The kitchen also has its own wine cooler.
other
There are also LED inset under unit lights and inset surround sound Sonos speakers to keep cooking time interesting.
other
View more