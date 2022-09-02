Supermarket is making a £13.8m investment in Lancashire
Budget supermarket Aldi is on track to invest more than £13.8M in new and upgraded stores across Lancashire this year.
The supermarket’s 2022 expansion plans for Lancashire includes a new store in Tarleton, as well as a refurbishment at its outlet in Clitheroe.
Bosses said the investment was part of the supermarket’s rapid expansion drive in recent years.
They said it was on track to create 2,000 permanent new roles across the UK this year, and also announced last week that it would be hiring for 289 store roles in the local area between now and the end of the year.
Giles Hurley, chief executive officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve been helping Britain find the best value for money when it comes to their weekly shops for more than 30 years – and now more than ever we’re seeing heightened demand for our unbeatable prices.
“However, we know there are still areas that don’t have a store, or that need more to meet the increased customer demand we’ve witnessed in recent months.
"Our 2022 expansion plans are helping to achieve that, making the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket more accessible to even more people.”
Aldi has recently increased its minimum hourly rates, paying a minimum hourly rate of £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 within the M25.
The new rates of pay are boosted by the fact Aldi remains the only UK supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth £830 annually.
Anyone interested in applying for jobs at Aldi can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.