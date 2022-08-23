Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood 69 staff at the Singleton’s Dairy Limited base were told yesterday they were redundant with immediate effect, with just 12 workers retained to help with the administration process.

The family run business, is based on Preston Road, Longridge, near Preston and traded as Singletons & Co.

Queen Elizabeth II pictured with brother and sister Bill Riding and Tilly Carefoot watching the cheese making process during the royal visit to Singleton's Dairy in June 2008.

Andrew Knowles and Steven Muncaster of Kroll have been appointed as joint administrators.

Andrew, senior director at Kroll, said: “Singletons has a long-established track record for its products. However, like many companies in this sector, it has had to manage the effects of Covid-19, the rising costs of milk and other additional overheads. The company had attempted to sell the business as a going concern prior to the appointment however this was unsuccessful.”

Business advisory and restructuring experts Kroll added: “The family run business has been handcrafting award winning cheeses in the UK for more than 80 years. It supplies produce to both retail and wholesale, as well as exporting to over 30 countries worldwide.”

It is known Brexit also created issues for the leading exporter.

Singletons premises in Longridge where staff where made redundant yesterday.

As a cheesemaker Singletons was renowned for its extensive and innovative range of products with local links including Parlick pure sheep’s milk cheese and Beacon Fell Traditional Creamy Lancashire, Grandma Singleton’s Famously Strong Lancashire and Bowland Cheddar.

As recently as August 12 the company was posting on Facebook about its award winning probiotic Cheddar and it had taken a stand at the recent Clitheroe Food Festival.

The company, which listed its current Directors as Tracy Maria Carefoot and Jack Carefoot, welcomed HM The Queen in 2008 for a tour of the dairy.

What are Singletons’ Lancashire roots?

Queen Elizabeth II pictured being presented with a basket of cheese at Singletons in 2008 by, (from left to right), Jessica Riding, Becky Riding and Olivia Carefoot.