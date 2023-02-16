News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Staff at Perrys Burnley Vauxhall ditch suits for pyjamas to raise cash for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Pyjamas rather than suits was the dress code for office staff at PerrysBurnley Vauxhall, but not because of plans to take it easy... rather theopposite!

By Sue Plunkett
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 4:45pm

As well as their usual duties, the 30-strong team worked doubly hard to raise £280.22 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Read More
The Children's Charity and Clitheroe Football Club join forces with Ribble FM to...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Not only did colleagues pay £1 each to be in their ‘jammies’ at their desks, they also organised a breakfast sandwich sale, a game of fundraising bingo, a tombola and a bucket collection, which they took into the main car showroom and to the pavement outside.

Staff from Perrys Burnley Vauxhall, who helped to organise the Rosemere Cancer Foundation fundraising day, ( from left to right,)Leoni Leyland, Alison Hull and Elizabeth Cousins
Most Popular

The team’s PA Leoni Leyland said: “We wanted to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation because it’s a smaller, local charity that has helped people we know.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cumbria’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.

VauxhallLancashire