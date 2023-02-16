As well as their usual duties, the 30-strong team worked doubly hard to raise £280.22 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only did colleagues pay £1 each to be in their ‘jammies’ at their desks, they also organised a breakfast sandwich sale, a game of fundraising bingo, a tombola and a bucket collection, which they took into the main car showroom and to the pavement outside.

Staff from Perrys Burnley Vauxhall, who helped to organise the Rosemere Cancer Foundation fundraising day, ( from left to right,)Leoni Leyland, Alison Hull and Elizabeth Cousins

The team’s PA Leoni Leyland said: “We wanted to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation because it’s a smaller, local charity that has helped people we know.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad