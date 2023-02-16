Staff at Perrys Burnley Vauxhall ditch suits for pyjamas to raise cash for Rosemere Cancer Foundation
Pyjamas rather than suits was the dress code for office staff at PerrysBurnley Vauxhall, but not because of plans to take it easy... rather theopposite!
As well as their usual duties, the 30-strong team worked doubly hard to raise £280.22 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
Not only did colleagues pay £1 each to be in their ‘jammies’ at their desks, they also organised a breakfast sandwich sale, a game of fundraising bingo, a tombola and a bucket collection, which they took into the main car showroom and to the pavement outside.
The team’s PA Leoni Leyland said: “We wanted to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation because it’s a smaller, local charity that has helped people we know.”
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South
Cumbria’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.