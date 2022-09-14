Bethany Rawes, who launched Rawes Grazing Company in Padiham with her sister Bryony in August, 2021, described it as 'unbelievable' that the price per kWh will rocket from 26p to £1.56.

The delicatessen is based on Burnley Road and specialises in cheese and grazing boxes.

Rawes Grazing Company owners Bethany (left) and Bryony Rawes (centre) with Helen Redfern in the shop in Burnley Road, Padiham

Bethany, who also volunteers with the town's foodbank, said: "I’m not quite sure where we are expected to pull this extra money from. We have seen so many businesses in the same boat and so many closing.

"And, of course, customers themselves are facing the same huge rises in their bills too."

Bethany added that investment in Padiham had transformed the town which now a has a variety of shops, from hardware stores and cafes to barbers, clothes shops, art galleries and hair and beauty salons.

Government support for businesses struggling with energy bills has been promised but it may not arrive until November. However, the help would be backdated, and cover the period from 1 October, a government spokesman has said.

The exterior of Rawes Grazing Company which faces a price hike of five times what the electricity bill is now come October.

Last week Prime Minister Liz Truss said firms would get ‘equivalent support' to the help that was announced for households.

But companies have been left in the dark as to what this actually means, including how much support they will get.

Bryony said that the thought of closing the business they had worked so hard to build up was unthinkable adding: "Closing is the last thing we want to do after all the hard work and also the amazing customers we’ve formed friendships with.

" We don’t even want to think what we would have to charge for a grazing box to cover the new costs of electricity, and are hoping the government steps in to help.

"At a time when the public are worrying about their own bills and understandably spending less, this isn’t the best news."