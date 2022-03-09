Housed in the former NatWest bank building in Church Street the Northern Whisper Colne Tap Room was the first to open in Pendle by Northern Whisper Brewing Company.

The news is a blow for the town and also Real ale and craft beer enthusiasts who had been going there since it opened in 2019

The announcement today on social media said: "We regret to inform you that we have made the decision to close the doors on the Northern Whisper Colne Tap Room with immediate effect.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public have reacted strongly to the announcement today that a popular Pendle bar is to close

The statement also said the closure would have no impact on the brewery or the other tap rooms in Rawtenstall and Ramsbottom.

Customers took to social media to express their dismay at the closure of the popular pub which has gained a reputation for good beer, live music and popular 'open mic' nights.

Tadhg Bean-Bradley Music said it was 'absolutely tragic news' as this was 'pretty much the last decent bar in Colne too. Not to mention the last place providing regular live music. What a crying shame.'

The sentiment was echoed by Lolli Molyneux who described the bar as a 'great addition to our town.'

She also said: “ The staff are incredible and work so hard, the beer was always good, and we've made loads of great memories there over the years. Steve and the NW team had succeeded in making it the place to be on Thursday nights with 'open mic' night, which has gained a large audience of regular attendees. It will be missed by a lot of people."

Other comments included:

"It‘s worrying to see a good venue fail, especially in a town like Colne, known for its good beer and good live music. More will go by the wayside if they are not supported. Use them or lose them. (Simon Shackleton)

"I'm gutted. Was planning to go in there tonight. Great beer, best big screen in Colne for the football and I loved 1.50 Wednesdays." (Andy Short)

"I do hope the 'immediate effect' wasn't sprung on the staff. Always so cheerful and happy to help. I'm struggling to see why this has happened. Whenever I walk past, it always has patrons in there. (Sheena Duffy)

"Sad news. It's been such a fabulous place for so many of us over the last couple of years, gutted to see it go. Big thanks to all the lovely staff aswell.”l (Bekki Sykes)

"What a shame. Great beers, great pub and good safe surroundings. Sorry to hear this "(Nigel Denton)

"I'm new to the area and this was one of the first places I tried. I loved it, felt like a good place to sit and have a pint,where I'd feel comfortable. "(Christine Micallef)

"Such a shame, Saturday night was epic in there, busiest I've seen it in a long while!" (Stephen Oiller)

" One of the best pubs in town." (Danny Gibson)

"Truly sorry to hear this, having the brewery tap in our town added to the vibrancy of Colne. (Nina Bates)