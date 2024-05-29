Scores on the doors in Lancashire as inspectors release 26 new food hygiene ratings

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

26 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. Take a look to see how they fared:

1 . Pizza Hut, Ocean Boulevard, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1PL Rated 5 on May 8.

2 . No13 Bonny Street, Bonny Street, Blackpool, FY1 5AR Rated 5 on May 22.

3 . The Velvet Coaster, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BA Rated 5 on May 7.