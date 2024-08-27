Ruby Mood relocates to bigger, better premises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ruby Mood, the premier destination for top-quality nail and hair services, is thrilled to announce its relocation to a stunning new premises. After grappling with damp and mould issues in their previous location and facing a landlord unwilling to make necessary repairs, they are finally in their perfect new home.

The move, which has been in the works for a couple of years, became a reality when an ideal property was discovered on Rightmove. Recognising the opportunity, swift action was taken to secure the space and begin transforming it into a luxurious, inviting salon. The new location boasts a much larger area, allowing room to expand offerings and introduce exciting new treatments, including one secret service set to be revealed soon.

The new salon features beautiful traditional elements such as exquisite lead window detailing and a charming stone fireplace, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for clients. The space was a blank canvas and within a month, a complete renovation has taken place. Custom screens, hairdressing stations, a cozy coffee and waiting area, a private pedicure zone with a top-of-the-line spa pedicure chair, and brand-new high-end furniture and décor have transformed the space into a true gem.

We are also delighted to welcome Karla, to the Ruby Mood team. Karla brings extensive experience from working in numerous salons and owning two of her own. After starting a family, she sought a role with less hassle and has found her perfect fit with Ruby Mood. Karla’s expertise and passion for hair styling are sure to enhance the clients’ overall experience.

The Ruby Mood Team

At Ruby Mood, they pride themselves on using only the best products the industry has to offer. A comprehensive range of hair and nail services is now provided, featuring innovative products like K18, a revolutionary molecule that repairs hair from the inside out. Additionally, they are excited to introduce the brand new ‘Medi Pedi’, a luxurious, treatment-based pedicure experience that is the first of its kind.

In the coming weeks and months, services will be further expanded, with the addition of a beauty room, offering the full package for both ladies and gents. Stay tuned for more exciting updates from Ruby Mood as they continue to evolve and enhance the offerings to provide the ultimate salon experience.