Rosebud appoints Iain Duncan as Account Manager to support Lancashire SMEs through their next stages of growth

Lancashire business loan provider Rosebud, which is part of Lancashire County Council’s Business Growth Service, has appointed experienced banking consultant and NED Iain Duncan as Account Manager.

With a wealth of expertise in corporate banking and SME support, Iain brings a strong track record of helping businesses unlock growth opportunities. Previously an advisor for the County Council’s Access to Finance and Boost services, Iain has developed an in-depth understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing businesses in the North West throughout his career. He has driven impactful support for SMEs through funding strategies and financial advice.

Rosebud recently announced its re-focus to specifically help more early-stage and growing Lancashire businesses who require debt finance to prosper. In his new role, Iain will work closely with Rosebud’s Fund Manager, Martin Emmott, to support Rosebud’s client portfolio, ensuring they have the resources required to grow sustainably against a challenging business backdrop.

Commenting on joining the team, Iain said: “I am delighted to join Rosebud and to continue supporting the fantastic businesses we have here in Lancashire.

“Entrepreneurs and SMEs form the backbone of our economy, and I look forward to collaborating with our successful portfolio to ensure they receive the tailored support and funding they need to achieve their growth ambitions.”

Aidy Riggott, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Growth at Lancashire County Council, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Iain to the Rosebud team. His impressive background in corporate banking and passion for supporting local SMEs will be invaluable in helping us provide the tailored growth support and funding solutions that businesses in Lancashire need to thrive.”

Rosebud offers a range of financial and growth support services. This includes hands-on support, expert guidance and tailor-made finance packages or co-investment opportunities for companies across Lancashire from a diverse range of sectors and industries, who are looking to grow and scale.

For more information visit www.rosebudfinance.co.uk.