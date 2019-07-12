Riggs Autopack in the saddle as latest sponsors for Colne Grand Prix

The Sprint for Success race for up and coming cyclists on Grand Prix night has a new Pendle sponsor.



Nelson-based Riggs Autopack is sponsoring the race on Tuesday and also presenting extra prizes for first, second and third placed finishers.



“We’re proud to be sponsoring this high speed race for the first time,” said general manager Andrew Bishop.



“We’re part of the Fort Vale Group, the headline sponsor of the Colne Grand Prix, and part of the men’s national elite series, so we share their passion for engineering and cycling.”



Andrew will be on the podium with prize hampers laden with products made by some of the great companies Riggs Autopack supplies machines to, including Baxters Soup, Wagamama, Primula, Greggs and Oddie’s Bakers.



The first prize hamper is worth more than £100, the second prize hamper over £80 and the third prize hamper over £60 and they're packed with artisan jams and sauces, chocolates, chocolates and cakes and other delicious items.

Mary Thomas, chairman of Colne Town Council, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Riggs Autopacks as sponsor of this high speed race and I urge people to come and join us for an amazing free evening of racing from 6-30pm.



“It’s great to have another local company with a big reputation involved,” she added.