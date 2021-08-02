Ribble Valley woman ditches the corporate high life to start a spiritual healing business

Kate is enjoying coaching and healing people

Kate, whose business "Meraki by Kate" is based in Barrow, was made redundant from her highly stressful corporate job role last October. A move that she believes she manifested, as she dreamt of becoming her own boss, coaching and healing other people.

Kate commented: “Although I was extremely sad to leave my friends in my previous job, I knew that my purpose was no longer in the stressful and cut throat corporate world. I have had a keen interest in alternative therapies and healing techniques for the past decade and have been on numerous courses to retrain in the fields of Reiki, Crystal Healing and Angelic Healing.

"The feedback so far from my clients has been fantastic! I offer Reiki, Crystal Healing using appropriate crystals for inbalances such as emotional issues that my clients are facing, and also Angel Therapy. As my business grows it is becoming apparent from client feedback that the next step for me is to progress the life coach side of my business.”

Kate has had a keen interest in alternative therapies and healing techniques for the past decade

Reiki is a Japanese form of alternative medicine called energy healing. Reiki practitioners use a technique called palm healing through which a Universal Energy is said to be transferred through the palms of the practitioner to the patient to encourage emotional or physical healing.

With the stress of balancing normal life, families, working from home and anxiety linked to the pandemic, alternative healing practices such as Reiki are becoming more commonly sought after. Its common for large, staff focused businesses to offer alternative therapy treatments, with practitioners like Kate, as a perk of the job.