Ribble Valley soap entrepreneur named region's most inspiring businesswoman

Sarwat Jaleel

The prestigious award recognises women who take that leap of faith and develop businesses, which benefit the economy.

Sarwat's soap and skincare business produces entirely natural, vegan, SLS- and paraben-free products with plastic free packaging. All Kushboo skincare is created from pure ingredients in a soap kitchen in the Ribble Valley, and sold online and in more than 120 independent retailers throughout the UK and Europe

The judges recognised Sarwat's passion for giving back to her community. For every bar of soap sold, the mother-of-three donates a bar to charities supporting vulnerable people, including the Ribble Valley Foodbank, Nightsafe in Blackburn and Emmeline's Pantry in Manchester.

Speaking of her delight at being crowned winner, Sarwat, who lives in the Primrose area of Clitheroe, said: "Winning this award is an honour and a valuable affirmation of all my hard work, dedication and brand values.

"I am proud to be recognised for promoting sustainability and donating to the vulnerable. I share this award with the Kushboo family - my husband, three daughters, friends and all my lovely loyal customers who have supported me from day one.”

Jacqueline Hughes-Lundy, founder of the awards, said: "The Entrepreneur category recognises those women who take that leap of faith and develop businesses which benefit the economy. Sarwat, with Kushboo Soaps, did that and more. She has developed an ethical business that not only benefits the economy, but also benefits the wider community with her ‘one sold, one donated’ philosophy, which helped secure her the Award."