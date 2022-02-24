The ceremony, to be held at Mytton Fold Hotel from 6pm on Thursday, March 24, will see guests entertained by teenage magician, and Britain's Got Talent finalist, Jasper Cherry.

The young magician, who wowed audiences across the nation, will be performing table magic throughout the evening.

Organiser Rachel Kay said: "The standard of entries was just excellent this year. We’ve received more entries than ever too, which makes it even harder for our judges to decide on a shortlist.

Last year’s Beacon Award winners were Empress Fencing based in Chatburn

"We’re very grateful for the time that both our volunteer and sponsor judges spent reading the applications, and absolutely thrilled that 45 different businesses/organisations are represented across the categories.

"Huge congratulations to all our 2022 finalists, we can’t wait to meet and celebrate with you all, and our sponsors and supporters too at the awards ceremony. We’re also looking forward to meeting our very first Apprentice of the Year finalists; well done Jak, Charles and Shannon!

"The RVBA team will be in touch by email with all finalists with further details, and official shout-outs will be made for each category on Facebook. If you’re a finalist do watch out and share yours!

The finalists are:

Apprentice of The Year – sponsored by UCLan

Jak Dolman | Brewschetta Cafe by the River Ltd

Charles Brass | James Alpe Ltd

Shannon Spencer-Baron | Tastebuds (Whalley) Limited

Creative Business - sponsored by Raine & Bea

Lightworks Stained Glass

ReAct Academy of Theatre Arts

Specialised Automotive Services

Customer Friendly Business - sponsored by Ribble Valley Borough Council

Affordable Mobility Ltd

Artisan Escapes

Sharon's Habicraft

Simply the Best

STC Joinery and Building

Family Business - sponsored by Mind & Business Consultants

Evans Accountants

Mrs Dowsons Farm Park

Toms Table

Food & Drink Business - sponsored by Ribble Valley Paws

Langden Grill Food Truck

Procters Cheeses Ltd (Kick-Ass Cheese)

The Milking Parlour, Sabden

Health & Beauty Business - sponsored by Pure Perfection Clitheroe

PLM Health & Fitness

Simply the Best

The Foot Room Ltd

Hospitality Business - sponsored by Mantle Packaging Machinery

Brabins Emporium

The Black Bull

Toms Table

Independent Retailer - sponsored by Empress Fencing

Esc CC

Ribble Valley Animal Feeds

Roy Porter Butchers

Large Business - sponsored by Forbes Solicitors

Artisan Escapes

James Alpe Ltd

N&J Aluminium Linings

Made in Ribble Valley - sponsored by Printed Cup Company

Millie & Ruby's Dog Bakery

N&J Aluminium Linings

North West Campers

Medium Business - sponsored by NORI HR & Employment Law

Mrs Dowsons Farm Park

Pro Sport Coaching Ltd

Toms Table

Micro Business - sponsored by BEK Enviro

Ella Mia Hair & Beauty

RAW PAW LTD

Sauce Box

New Business - sponsored by Silverwoods Waste Management

Bowland Retreat Lodges Ltd

Corto

Priory Polishes

Not For Profit - sponsored by Community Foundation for Lancashire

BBGC Whalley Youth

Outdoors 4 All Together CIC

Ribble FM CIC

Small Business - sponsored by Harrison Drury

Coplow Business Support Limited

Little Oakhurst Boutique Glamping

Ribble Valley Paws

Social Media Champion - sponsored by Wardrobe By Simone

Country Canines Ltd

Deux Amis

The Milking Parlour, Sabden

Sole Trader - sponsored by Houldsworth Solicitors

Daisy Chain Photography

Millie & Ruby’s Dog Bakery

Raw Furniture

Tourism Business - sponsored by Inch Perfect Trials

Bowland Wild Boar Park

Little Oakhurst Boutique Glamping

Mrs Dowsons Farm Park

Workforce Development - sponsored by Nelson and Colne College Group

Country Canines Ltd

Ella Mia Hair & Beauty