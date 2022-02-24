Ribble Valley Business Awards 2022: Finalists unveiled ahead of glittering prize ceremony
The finalists have been announced for this year's Ribble Valley Business Awards.
The ceremony, to be held at Mytton Fold Hotel from 6pm on Thursday, March 24, will see guests entertained by teenage magician, and Britain's Got Talent finalist, Jasper Cherry.
The young magician, who wowed audiences across the nation, will be performing table magic throughout the evening.
Organiser Rachel Kay said: "The standard of entries was just excellent this year. We’ve received more entries than ever too, which makes it even harder for our judges to decide on a shortlist.
"We’re very grateful for the time that both our volunteer and sponsor judges spent reading the applications, and absolutely thrilled that 45 different businesses/organisations are represented across the categories.
"Huge congratulations to all our 2022 finalists, we can’t wait to meet and celebrate with you all, and our sponsors and supporters too at the awards ceremony. We’re also looking forward to meeting our very first Apprentice of the Year finalists; well done Jak, Charles and Shannon!
"The RVBA team will be in touch by email with all finalists with further details, and official shout-outs will be made for each category on Facebook. If you’re a finalist do watch out and share yours!
The finalists are:
Apprentice of The Year – sponsored by UCLan
Jak Dolman | Brewschetta Cafe by the River Ltd
Charles Brass | James Alpe Ltd
Shannon Spencer-Baron | Tastebuds (Whalley) Limited
Creative Business - sponsored by Raine & Bea
Lightworks Stained Glass
ReAct Academy of Theatre Arts
Specialised Automotive Services
Customer Friendly Business - sponsored by Ribble Valley Borough Council
Affordable Mobility Ltd
Artisan Escapes
Sharon's Habicraft
Simply the Best
STC Joinery and Building
Family Business - sponsored by Mind & Business Consultants
Evans Accountants
Mrs Dowsons Farm Park
Toms Table
Food & Drink Business - sponsored by Ribble Valley Paws
Langden Grill Food Truck
Procters Cheeses Ltd (Kick-Ass Cheese)
The Milking Parlour, Sabden
Health & Beauty Business - sponsored by Pure Perfection Clitheroe
PLM Health & Fitness
Simply the Best
The Foot Room Ltd
Hospitality Business - sponsored by Mantle Packaging Machinery
Brabins Emporium
The Black Bull
Toms Table
Independent Retailer - sponsored by Empress Fencing
Esc CC
Ribble Valley Animal Feeds
Roy Porter Butchers
Large Business - sponsored by Forbes Solicitors
Artisan Escapes
James Alpe Ltd
N&J Aluminium Linings
Made in Ribble Valley - sponsored by Printed Cup Company
Millie & Ruby's Dog Bakery
N&J Aluminium Linings
North West Campers
Medium Business - sponsored by NORI HR & Employment Law
Mrs Dowsons Farm Park
Pro Sport Coaching Ltd
Toms Table
Micro Business - sponsored by BEK Enviro
Ella Mia Hair & Beauty
RAW PAW LTD
Sauce Box
New Business - sponsored by Silverwoods Waste Management
Bowland Retreat Lodges Ltd
Corto
Priory Polishes
Not For Profit - sponsored by Community Foundation for Lancashire
BBGC Whalley Youth
Outdoors 4 All Together CIC
Ribble FM CIC
Small Business - sponsored by Harrison Drury
Coplow Business Support Limited
Little Oakhurst Boutique Glamping
Ribble Valley Paws
Social Media Champion - sponsored by Wardrobe By Simone
Country Canines Ltd
Deux Amis
The Milking Parlour, Sabden
Sole Trader - sponsored by Houldsworth Solicitors
Daisy Chain Photography
Millie & Ruby’s Dog Bakery
Raw Furniture
Tourism Business - sponsored by Inch Perfect Trials
Bowland Wild Boar Park
Little Oakhurst Boutique Glamping
Mrs Dowsons Farm Park
Workforce Development - sponsored by Nelson and Colne College Group
Country Canines Ltd
Ella Mia Hair & Beauty
James Alpe Ltd