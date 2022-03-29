A total of 19 different award categories were contested at this year’s event, including Apprentice of the Year, Health and Beauty Business, and Family Business, with some receiving more than 50 entries, before being whittled down to just three finalists by the RVBA judges and sponsors.

The James Bond-themed event was held at the Mytton Fold Hotel in Langho, where local magician and Britain’s Got Talent Finalist Jasper Cherry had been due to perform. Unfortunately, the young magic star wasn’t able to attend after breaking his wrist, but still performed a short mind-reading stage-set that had the audience flummoxed.

Clitheroe-based magician Colin Green kindly stepped in to wow guests at their tables with his tricks, and event pianist Simon McClure entertained the room throughout the three-course dinner.

Here are all the winners:

1. Apprentice of the Year Jak Dolman of Brewschetta Café by the River L to R, Steve Jones of sponsor UCLan, Jak Dolman, Rowena Brough (UCLan). Photo: Liz Henson Photography Photo Sales

2. Creative Business Award Lightworks Stained Glass L to R, Chris Barnes of sponsors Raine & Bea Lingerie, Ruth Brayshaw, Gareth Webb, Daniel Burke & Abigail Fielding. Photo: Liz Henson Photography Photo Sales

3. Customer Friendly Business Award Simply the Best Whalley L to R, Colin Hirst of sponsors Ribble Valley Borough Council, Pam Conelly, Sarah Macmillan, Katie Elliott & Taylor Hunt. Photo: Liz Henson Photography Photo Sales

4. Family Business Award Mrs Dowsons Farm Park. L to R, Sarah Lynas of sponsors Mind & Business Consultants, Elliott Dowson, Amelia Dowson, Amanda Dowson, Eric Dowson and Phil Lynas (sponsor). Photo: Liz Henson Photography Photo Sales