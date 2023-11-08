Pasta and pizza should sit next to “heaven” in the dictionary.

And at Mangia Pasta at The Kestrel Suite in Burnley, you can pack in more of that Italian goodness for your pounds.

My dad, partner, son and I visited this lovely bistro in Cow Lane last week, which has recently undergone a relaunch with a new menu and programme of live entertainment events.

As soon as we stepped through the doors, the vibe was warm and welcoming. The restaurant was set in a gorgeous room with rustic decor – think exposed beams and brickwork – and draped in fairy lights and finished with autumn-inspired wreaths on the tables. It would make a perfect venue for weddings or other private functions, and even has a stage for hosting live music events.

Meaty-Un-Do-Yah! pizza at Mangia Pasta in Burnley.

We were greeted by a friendly and down-to-earth waitress (I wish I’d asked her name to give her a special mention here) who made laugh us during our visit and feel even more welcome.

Despite how stunning the restaurant was, there was nothing pretentious about it. I could as happily go there for a meal with my energetic two-year-old, who busied himself with the children’s toy corner, as I could for drinks and a giggle on girls’ night.

The menu was packed full of traditional Italian favourites like lasagna, carbonara and tagliatelle ragu.

To start, my partner chose polpette, a meatball dish that he loved. The recipe is a family secret of restaurant co-owner Frankie Musso, and I’m sure my partner would love to get his hands on it.

Meatballs at Mangia Pasta in Burnley.

I also ordered a garlic pizza to start and was surprised to see how generous it was for just £6.50. It was the size of a main meal – plenty to feed a hungry family or share with friends.

As we went on a Thursday, we benefitted from the fabulous pizza and a pint deal for only £10. My dad and partner each enjoyed a delicious Meaty-Un-Do-Yah! pizza, topped with spicy salami and prosciutto.

I went for pasta arrabbiata, a spicy, filling and satisfying dish made from garlic, tomatoes and chilli, an ideal winter warmer on a wet November night.

Other options on the menu include stuffed pasta like ravioli nduja e pecorino made with sausages, panzerotti funghi porcini with mushrooms and a chicken stock, and cannelloni ricotta e spinaci, a foodie favourite served with the house tomato sauce.

Inside Burnley bistro Mangia Pasta at the Kestrel Suite. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

There was also a “Wildcard” section offering meals like pollo Milanese or the Italian Job Burger.

We were able to stretch the purse strings as kids eat free at Mangia Pasta, which is fantastic for families on a budget, and my son was given a good-sized portion of chicken goujons and fries. In fact, the sizes of all our meals were plentiful and we took the leftovers home.

We were too full for desserts but the Sicilian lemon cheesecake served with a shot of Limoncello sounded lovely.

