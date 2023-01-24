The project to roll out better broadband started last year in Burnley and Accrington, where full fibre provider brsk has invested up to £18 million to transform broadband in the area by building a brand-new network. This will offer a faster and more reliable option to the existing infrastructure in the area, which relies on old and outdated copper lines.

The brsk network offers homes and businesses speeds up to 950+ Mbps. Full fibre is also up to five times more reliable than standard broadband, ensuring that residents can enjoy their broadband connection seamlessly. The recent winners of “Best Network under 100k homes ” at the Internet Service Provider’s Association awards brsk have thousands of customers connected across the West Midlands, Bradford and South Manchester.

Matt Blackburn is brsk's first connected customer in Padiham,

Lancashire is one of the latest areas to benefit from brsk full fibre

Brsk offers symmetrical upload and download speeds, which eliminates problems such as lag, buffering, and the loading wheel, ideal for many people who work from home.

Matt Blackburn, who is brsk's first connected customer in Padiham, said: "The internet has been great since it was installed and I've been really impressed with not just the download speeds, but the upload speeds too.

