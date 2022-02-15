Record number of nominations for Ribble Valley Business Awards 2022

The total smashes 2021's record of 320 different businesses, with awards organiser Rachel saying she was "thrilled to bits" with the response.

“So many local people and businesses shared amazing stories about the businesses they nominated," she said.

“Some of these stories brought a tear to our eyes as they felt the business had given them a lifeline, whether that was somewhere to go, someone to talk to, or be pampered by, or that the business had helped them hugely in some other way.

Last year’s Beacon Award winners were Empress Fencing based in Chatburn

“There is certainly a lot of love out there for our Ribble Valley businesses.

“On behalf of the volunteer team I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate. We’re very much looking forward to judging our entries, and to reading about the journeys, challenges and successes of this year’s entrants.”

Shortlisting started last week and an independent judging panel will be joined by a guest judge from the business sponsoring each category to judge each award.

Shortlisted finalists will be officially announced on Thursday, February 24th, both in the Clitheroe Advertiser, and on the Ribble Valley Awards Facebook page at facebook.com/ribblevalleybusinessawards

All finalists will receive one free ticket to the black tie awards ceremony at Mytton Fold hotel on the evening of Thursday, March 24th. Depending on additional ticket sales, there may be the opportunity for non-shortlisted businesses to attend the ceremony. Interested parties should contact the RVBA team.

The annual Beacon Award goes to the most inspiring entry across all categories. Any finalists could be in with a chance of winning the award which will be the last presented at the ceremony. Beacon finalists will be announced on the night, shortly before the award is presented.