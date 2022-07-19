As the barometer hit 38 degrees Simone Smith made the decision to close the doors at her shop, Wardrobe by Simone, in Whalley and send staff home early.

Simone, who closed the shop just after lunch, said: “We made the decision to close our shop today as it was just too hot to shop.

Wardrobe by Simone in Whalley closed early today as temperatures reached record levels

"We would much prefer our customers and staff to feel relaxed and comfortable, but at 38 degrees inside it just wasn’t fair to anyone.”

Shops, businesses and many schools across the UK remained closed today as the the temperatures climbed to a record 40 degrees in the heatwave that is expected to continue for the remainder of the week.