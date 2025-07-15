Well, we asked our readers to name their favourite hair and beauty salons in Burnley and Padiham, and they came up with the following 23 venues, listed here in no particular order:
1. Emma B's Hair Lounge
Emma B's Hair Lounge, Yorkshire Street, Burnley. Photo by Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Ruby Olivia Rose Hair & Beauty Home Salon and Mobile
Ruby Olivia Rose Hair & Beauty Home Salon and Mobile. Photo: Stock
3. Chic
Chic, Briercliffe Road, Burnley. Photo: Google Maps
4. RS Hair Design
RS Hair Design in Hammerton Street, Burnley. Photo: Stock
