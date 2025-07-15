Readers name their 23 favourite hair and beauty salons in Burnley and Padiham for a summer makeover

By Laura Longworth
Published 15th Jul 2025, 17:32 BST
Ready for a summer makeover?

Well, we asked our readers to name their favourite hair and beauty salons in Burnley and Padiham, and they came up with the following 23 venues, listed here in no particular order:

Emma B's Hair Lounge, Yorkshire Street, Burnley. Photo by Kelvin Stuttard

1. Emma B's Hair Lounge

Emma B's Hair Lounge, Yorkshire Street, Burnley. Photo by Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Ruby Olivia Rose Hair & Beauty Home Salon and Mobile.

2. Ruby Olivia Rose Hair & Beauty Home Salon and Mobile

Ruby Olivia Rose Hair & Beauty Home Salon and Mobile. Photo: Stock

Chic, Briercliffe Road, Burnley.

3. Chic

Chic, Briercliffe Road, Burnley. Photo: Google Maps

RS Hair Design in Hammerton Street, Burnley.

4. RS Hair Design

RS Hair Design in Hammerton Street, Burnley. Photo: Stock

